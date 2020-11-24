GreenPower Delivers Third EV Star to UCLA

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of zero-emissions electric-powered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, says the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), will add a third EV Star to its fleet.

The first two GreenPower EV Star Min-E shuttles ordered by UCLA Transportation are being used by UCLA Health and are transporting patients and visitors – as well as staff and faculty working at the medical centers. The third unit will be used for Bruinaccess which is a complementary paratransit service provided by UCLA that offers qualified individuals curb to curb rides from most points on or near campus.

“This follow-up order with UCLA represents our first use of the VW Mitigation settlement to facilitate the purchase of an EV Star,” says Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. “Our goal at GreenPower is to leverage every possible incentive while available and this transaction highlights the increasing diversity of programs we are utilizing. I think it goes without saying that it is a tremendous honor to see GreenPower EV Stars serving the UCLA campus.”

The initial order was delivered in the summer and has received incredibly positive feedback from the operators and fleet managers. The third unit was recently delivered. Part of the EV Star purchase was covered by the California VW Mitigation settlement which covers up to $160,000 of the vehicle cost and requires the scrapping of a model year 2009 with a GVWR of over 14,000 lbs.

Photo: GreenPower’s EV Star at UCLA’s transportation center