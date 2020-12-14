Vancouver Rolls Out its First EV Star Cargo Plus

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of zero-emissions electric-powered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has delivered its first EV Star Cargo Plus to Vancouver.

“This represents the first delivery of an EV Star Cargo Plus leveraging GreenPower’s EV Star Platform, which has been independently tested for a range of over 240 kilometers on a single charge,” says Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. “The flexibility of our platform, combined with the fact that GreenPower has over 100 EV Stars currently on the road, leaves the company in an advantageous position to scale and meet the rapidly evolving needs of numerous markets.”

Vancouver has a Greenest City Action Plan and has adopted a Climate Emergency Action Plan to reduce carbon pollution by 50% by 2030. GreenPower’s zero-emissions EV Star Cargo Plus replaces a traditional fossil fuel-powered panel truck as part of the city’s broader strategy to electrify its fleet of vehicles. The EV Star Cargo Plus is equipped with a 730-kilogram liftgate, rolling door, a cube with an interior height of over two meters and a payload of over two metric tons.

Photo: GreenPower’s recently delivered Vancouver’s first EV Star Cargo Plus