GreenPower Delivers 20 EV Stars to Green Commuter

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of zero-emissions electric-powered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has delivered Green Commuter’s next batch of 20 EV Stars.

Green Commuter is a Los Angeles-based shared mobility company that provides zero-emissions solutions for vanpools, employee transportation and delivery vehicles. Green Commuter has placed three separate orders for EV Stars with the first order consisting of three vehicles, followed by two separate orders of 100 vehicles, for a total of 203 EV Stars. After this delivery of 20 units, there will be 28 EV Stars remaining on the initial 100 unit order which are expected to be delivered this calendar year, with the second 100 unit order expected to be delivered in 2021. To date, Green Commuter has taken delivery of 71 EV Stars.

“Even through the pandemic, Green Commuter has continued to take a steady delivery of EV Stars, highlighting the combination of strong end demand and their ability to leverage available incentives to improve the economics of this transaction for GreenPower, Green Commuter and the end-user,” says Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower.

“Green Commuter continues to utilize California HVIP vouchers, making the vehicle more affordable for the end-user while providing all the environmental benefits of a zero-emissions electric vehicle,” he adds.

The EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 Level 2 and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The bus is eligible for a base voucher of $90,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

Photo: GreenPower Motor’s EV Star Product Line web page