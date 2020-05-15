Greeneville Essential Workers Turn to Alternative Fuels

In 2018, Todd Smith, city administrator for the town of Greeneville, Tenn., wanted to reduce the town’s expenses as well as their impact on the environment. Smith researched the potential benefits of adding an autogas program to the town’s fleet and found that by working with Alliance AutoGas (AAG), they could purchase fuel at a fixed rate, have reduced maintenance requirements and the ability to reduce the town’s carbon footprint.

“After confirming those key benefits, we knew this was a program to implement,” says Smith.

Greeneville converted three of their law enforcement Ford Explorers to bi-fuel engines. An autogas bi-fuel vehicle is a conventional gasoline vehicle that can run on both autogas and gasoline. The primary advantage of a bi-fuel system over a dedicated “monofuel” system is its elimination of range anxiety when compared to other alternative fuel vehicles.

“In addition to upfront benefits found in autogas, having an additional fuel increases the department’s loiter time in our vehicles for emergencies,” adds Smith.

After seeing the success with its three initial autogas vehicles, the town expanded its autogas program with AAG. The town currently has 18 converted autogas vehicles for the local police department, which includes 13 Ford Sedans, and five Ford Explorers. As with many of AAG’s customers, Greeneville decided to invest in its own autogas refueling station.

In times of emergencies, like the current fight against COVID-19, fuel uncertainty is among many concerns for fleets across the country. Propane autogas is produced domestically, which provides a reliable fuel source for all essential employees who are utilizing alternative fuel. Autogas gives fleets independence by not having to rely on foreign fuel and provides the ability to focus on whatever is needed out of a particular fleet during a crisis.

To date, Greeneville has used 18,500 gallons of autogas.

Photo: Greeneville's converted