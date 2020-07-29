Green Commuter Adds 100 EV Stars to its Fleet

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a designer, manufacturer and distributor of electric-powered vehicles, has received a purchase order of 100 EV Stars from Green Commuter.

Green Commuter is the nation’s largest all-electric vanpool fleet operator and has previously taken delivery of 48 EV Stars pursuant to their initial order for 100 units, with the balance of that order expected to be delivered this year. Deliveries against this additional purchase order for 100 units are expected to occur throughout 2021.

“We are pleased to secure an additional supply of EV Stars as we continue to expand our fleet through 2020 and beyond,” says Gustavo Occhiuzzo, CEO of Green Commuter.

“The EV Star has proven extremely versatile because it’s easy to operate and can meet the demands of transit providers, employee shuttles, last-mile delivery services and numerous other utilities,” he adds.

The 25-foot EV Star is an all-electric, zero-emissions bus that seats up to 19 passengers and features an operational range of up to 150 miles. The EV Star comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC level 3 fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. This versatile electric vehicle can be used for micro-transit services, paratransit, vanpool, shuttle, school, employee transportation, tourist operations or cargo transport.

Photo: GreenPower’s zero-emission all-electric EV Star