Gravity’s Advanced EV Taxis Make Their NYC Debut

Gravity, an electric vehicle (EV) fleet and infrastructure start-up, has launched the first in a fleet of all-electric New York City yellow taxis. Gravity’s Ford Mustang Mach E – the first to ever serve as an NYC taxi – offers a customized passenger experience, panoramic roofs and safety tech.

Gravity intends to deploy a fleet of at least 50 cabs made up of the Mach E and the Tesla Model Y. Gravity’s first Model Y is now undergoing its final hack-up and inspection. Painted yellow, its cabs come equipped with dynamic passenger controls; a 22-inch display for selfies, music and video; driver-facing AI tech that identifies and prevents distracted driving; and zero emissions on the streets of New York City.

New Yorkers and visitors can hail one of Gravity’s EV yellow cabs on the street or through standard yellow taxi e-hail apps. The cars will be charged during overnight hours at Gravity’s own Midtown Manhattan charging space on West 42nd St.

“We’ve designed our fleet to be the smartest, safest and most sustainable taxi to ever hit the road – something any New Yorker or visitor would be excited to flag down,” says Moshe Cohen, founder and CEO of Gravity. “We want our advanced EV fleet to not only help reinvigorate the NYC yellow taxi, but help reenergize the city and pull it toward a cleaner future.” Gravity will also deploy a Tesla Model Y once final inspections are complete. The vehicles are authorized for use as taxis under an EV pilot program adopted by NYC’s Taxi and Limousine Commission earlier this year.