Grants Available for Propane Refueling and Recharging Infrastructure

Newly released details on the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program (CFI Program) provide an opportunity for communities to drastically reduce emissions and provide access to clean transportation by investing in propane autogas refueling infrastructure or propane-powered recharging stations.

As part of the program, $700 million will be made available through grants for publicly accessible fueling and charging infrastructure within a community or projects to support the nation’s alternative fuel corridors.

The program, which will award $2.5 billion over five years, will prioritize rural areas and low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. As an affordable, portable and available energy source, propane is an ideal solution for these prioritized categories.

“The goal of this program is to rapidly improve access to alternative fuel options and ensure energy equity by doing so in areas that have been historically underserved,” says Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development with the Propane Education and Research Council. “The fastest and most-cost effective way to achieve that goal is by implementing propane autogas refueling and propane-powered recharging infrastructure. Both options are affordable, available and can accelerate our nation’s decarbonization and clean air efforts.”

For agencies interested in implementing solutions for medium-duty fleets, propane autogas is an ideal choice with a range of up to 400 miles on a single refuel, the performance to carry heavier payloads, and the affordability to provide the lowest total cost-of-ownership.

Not to mention, the cost to purchase and install refueling equipment for a fleet of medium- or heavy-duty propane autogas vehicles is a small fraction of the cost to purchase and install fast charger equipment for charging a comparable electric vehicle fleet in a comparable time frame.

Agencies looking to maximize their investment can implement solutions that include options for various alternative fuel vehicles within the same infrastructure. One example is the portable dual-purpose standalone fueling system from propane fueling solutions can refuel propane autogas vehicles through a propane tank and dispenser and recharge EV fleets with DC Level 3 fast chargers by utilizing a microgrid powered by renewable energy sources like wind, solar and a propane-powered generator.

The infrastructure provides a resilient and affordable charging option that operates independent of the grid. In most cases, lead times for ordering this equipment are weeks instead of months or years for other alternatives. Because it can be portable and installed in as little as 24 hours, it doesn’t require the same site prep, permanent housing or other costly charges that are incurred with permanent infrastructure, cutting costs by as much as 75% or more compared to traditional EV charging infrastructure.

Applications must be submitted electronically through Grants.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.