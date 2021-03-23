Grant Transit Authority Adds Wirelessly Charged EV Stars to Fleet

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has received an order for four wirelessly charged, FTA Buy America-compliant EV Stars from Grant Transit Authority in Washington state.

The four GreenPower EV Stars will represent the first to include Momentum Dynamics’ wireless charging system, allowing for hands-free charging by simply parking the vehicle over the charging station. Grant Transit intends to leverage funding from the FTA’s $180 million 2021 Low-No Program to support the purchase. As part of the process to secure the funding, GreenPower successfully completed a Buy America compliance audit at its southern California facility.

“Grant Transit Authority is pleased to partner with GreenPower and Momentum Dynamics on our first zero-emission, battery-electric bus project,” says Greg Wright, general manager at Grant Transit Authority. “The purpose-built battery-electric EV Star buses will begin providing service on routes serving the greater Moses Lake area in the fall.”

GreenPower has leveraged its EV Star platform with six distinct models serving the cargo, delivery and micro-transit markets. The EV Star is the only vehicle in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle, notes the company

Photo: GreenPower’s EV Star