Grande West’s Vicinity Lightning EV For Sale in the U.S., Canada

Grande West Transportation Group Inc., a manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles, says the Vicinity Lightning electric vehicle (EV) is now for sale in Canada and the U.S.

The Vicinity Lightning was designed from the ground up to be a cost-effective, user-friendly vehicle. The design will allow it to fit into any standard transit garage with no major infrastructural electrical upgrades. Grande West has partnered with multiple industries to engineer the vehicle. The company’s sales team has started the process of introducing the product to prospective clients in the U.S. and Canada.

Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company that designs and engineers mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West utilizes manufacturing partners to produce the Purpose-Built Vicinity heavy-duty bus – available in clean diesel, gas and CNG drive systems. The Vicinity Lightning – with an electric propulsion drive system – is available for 2021 deliveries.

The company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses. Grande West is compliant to Buy America certification, and with a strong distribution chain in the U.S., is actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West’s vehicles.

Photo Source