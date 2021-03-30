Grande West Sercures CNG Bus Order

Grande West Transportation Group Inc., a Canadian bus manufacturer, has received a new order for 17 Vicinity compressed natural gas (CNG) buses totaling more than $5 million. The buses are expected to be delivered in Q4.

“As cities across North America transition their public transportation fleets to vehicles fueled by clean energy alternatives like electric and CNG, we expect to see additional demand for our CNG Vicinity bus line,” says William Trainer, founder and CEO of Grande West. “Government regulations are mandating a reduction in nitrogen oxide and greenhouse gas emissions – a natural tailwind for our CNG product line given CNG is the cleanest burning transportation fuel on the market today.”

Grande West Transportation Group is a supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada. The company’s line of Vicinity buses are produced by the company’s s manufacturing partners or at its assembly facility in Washington state.