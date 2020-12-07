Goodyear Rolls Out New Fuel-Efficient Tire for Long-Haul Fleets

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. says it is launching its new Fuel Max LHD 2 tire in early 2021 for long-haul fleets looking to enhance fuel efficiency.

“We are always looking for ways to ensure our customers get the best value from our tires,” says Devin Dickerhoof, product marketing manager at Goodyear. “For long-haul fleets, that means developing a tire that can offer fuel efficiency and accommodate the extensive miles they travel. Advanced casing compounds help make the Fuel Max LHD 2 Goodyear’s best long-haul tire for fuel efficiency and an excellent solution for fleets looking to lower their cost per mile.”

This new drive tire is designed with a fuel-focused tread compound combination that offers low rolling resistance that meets Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Standards and is SmartWay verified.

The Fuel Max LHD 2 also features Goodyear’s TredLock technology, which includes double-corrugated blades that help ensure the tire wears evenly and maintains traction over time, earning it a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation – its premium enhanced casing construction allows for maximum retreadability.

The Fuel Max LHD 2 will be available at authorized independent Goodyear commercial tire dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers.