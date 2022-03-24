GoFor Deploys Odin Last-Mile Commercial Delivery EVs in North America

GoFor, a last-mile service delivery company with a network of over 10,000 independent drivers, and Odin Automotive have signed a preferred partnership to deploy Odin’s electric delivery vehicle ecosystem in the U.S. and Canada starting in Q2 of 2022.

The partnership gives GoFor a turnkey solution for electric deliveries and secures preferred access for Odin’s electric light commercial vehicles (eLCV). As part of the agreement, for certain vehicle classes, Odin will have binding first right of refusal to provide electric vehicles (EV) for GoFor’s crowdsourced delivery services, starting with up to 3,266 vehicles planned by the end of 2023.

Earlier this year, Odin announced their acquisition of IP and production rights for StreetScooter Engineering (StSE) eLCVs from Deutsche Post DHL in Germany. Incubated by the postal service since 2014, StSE produced, refined, and manufactured a fleet of over 20,000 battery electric commercial vehicles to service deliveries. Aside from DPDHL, the vehicles are also in use for third parties across the globe, including large fleets in the U.K. and Japan. The partnership with GoFor marks the products’ first major North American customer.

“This partnership brings together two pioneers in sustainable last mile delivery who both understand that the world can’t continue down the same path, rushing to deliver ever faster, no matter the consequence to communities or the environment,” says GoFor CEO Ian Gardner. “At GoFor, our success will not only be measured in deliveries and profit but also in the stewardship of our communities, with a responsibility to ensure their prosperity and sustained health. This union is key to living up to our renewable delivery commitment to deliver better through carbon-negative solutions and fast, reliable, low-cost delivery.”

“GoFor’s strong commitment to low-cost delivery and moving toward a future with zero emissions make them an ideal fit for Odin’s electric solution suite,” states Stefan Krause, CEO and chairman of Odin Automotive. “With over 100 million kilometers of work already on the road, our EVs are known for their reliability, ergonomics and high uptime, creating a win-win for drivers and fleet operators. We also have an unmatched first mover advantage over the rest of the sector – our vehicles are fully proven and ready to deploy at scale, today.”