GM Launches BrightDrop to Optimize Electric Delivery Sector

General Motors has launched a new business, BrightDrop, that will offer an ecosystem of electric first-to-last-mile products, software and services to empower delivery and logistics companies to move goods more efficiently.

BrightDrop says its solutions are designed to help businesses lower costs, maximize productivity, improve employee safety and freight security, and support overall sustainability efforts.

“BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services,” says Mary Barra, chairman and CEO of GM. “We are building on our expertise in electrification, mobility applications, telematics and fleet management, with a new one-stop-shop solution for commercial customers to move goods in a better, more sustainable way.”

BrightDrop was born out of GM’s Global Innovation organization and joins the lineup of other recently launched Global Innovation startups, such as OnStar Insurance, OnStar Guardian and GM Defense. From a growth strategy standpoint, this new business will unlock areas of B2B, expansion of the Ultium platform, and software and service opportunities.

GM estimates that by 2025, the combined market opportunity for parcel, food delivery and reverse logistics in the U.S. will be over $850 billion. According to the World Economic Forum, demand for urban last-mile delivery, fueled by e-commerce, is expected to grow by 78% by 2030, leading to a 36% increase in delivery vehicles in the world’s top 100 cities.

To help meet this surge in demand, BrightDrop is developing the BrightDrop EV600, an electric light commercial vehicle purpose-built for the delivery of goods and services over long ranges. It will combine zero-emissions driving with a range of advanced safety and convenience features more common in consumer electric vehicles. EV600 features and benefits include:

-Powered by the Ultium battery system, the EV600 is targeted to have an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge

-Peak charge rate of up to 170 miles of EV range per hour via 120 kW DC fast-charging

-Over 600 cubic feet of cargo area

-Available at a GVWR of less than 10,000 pounds

BrightDrop says it will continue to grow its product offerings over time to include a portfolio of integrated, zero-emissions products to help drive further efficiencies and address emerging customer needs.

Photo Source