GM Hiring New Employees to Speed up EV Development

Now – through the first quarter of 2021 – General Motors (GM) will hire 3,000 new employees across engineering, design and IT to help transform the future of product development and software as a service.

GM will offer more remote opportunities than ever before as the development of autonomous and electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced platforms like the Ultium battery system continue at a fast pace. Recent virtual development innovations made by the company’s engineering team have allowed GM to speed up the product timelines of upcoming EVs while keeping costs low.

“As we evolve and grow our software expertise and services, it’s important that we continue to recruit and add diverse talent,” says Mark Reuss, president of GM. “This will clearly show that we’re committed to further developing the software we need to lead in EVs, enhance the customer experience and become a software expertise-driven workforce.”

Job openings for electrical system engineers; infotainment software engineers; developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms; controls engineers; and more will help to build on GM’s current software foundation.

Software expertise is core to GM’s Vehicle Intelligence Platform, which brings more electrical bandwidth and the capability to support new active safety, infotainment, connectivity and the Super Cruise driver assistance feature – as well as over-the-air updates. Beyond the vehicle, GM will continue to invest in software applications like OnStar Guardian, which allows OnStar members to access safety services from a compatible phone, whether they’re at home, out walking or traveling in a vehicle, regardless of brand, age or ownership.

GM believes that achieving an all-electric future can only become a reality by embracing and investing in diverse perspectives and talent. GM encourages those who are interested in these new opportunities to visit its careers site and apply.