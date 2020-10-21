GM Transitioning Third Manufacturing Site to Produce Electric Vehicles

General Motors Co. says its Spring Hill, Tenn., assembly plant will begin the transition to become the company’s third vehicle manufacturing site to produce electric vehicles (EVs), joining Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck, Mich., and Orion Assembly in Orion Township, Mich. In addition, the company has confirmed investments in five Michigan plants, including the Lansing Delta Township Assembly and Flint Assembly for future crossover and full-size pickup production.

The all-new Cadillac LYRIQ will be the first EV produced at Spring Hill. Production of the Cadillac XT6 and XT5 will continue at the factory. The facility will build both traditionally powered Cadillac products and EVs. Through GM’s investment, Spring Hill’s paint and body shops will undergo major expansions and the general assembly will receive comprehensive upgrades, including new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling. The renovation work at Spring Hill has already commenced.

Production of the next-generation GMC Acadia will move to Lansing Delta Township Assembly, representing an investment of more than $100 million. The company plans to invest $32 million in Flint Assembly for future production of heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, which have gained significant market share in the U.S. and Canada. Launch timing and additional product details will be released at a later date.

“We are committed to investing in the U.S., our employees and our communities,” says Mary Barra, chairman and CEO of GM. “These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future.”

In the last 19 months, GM has committed to invest more than $4.5 billion at three U.S. manufacturing sites to prepare those facilities for EV-related vehicle production.

In March 2019, GM announced it would invest $300 million in Orion Assembly to produce a new Chevrolet EV, bringing 400 new jobs to the facility. This new Chevrolet EV joins the existing Chevrolet Bolt EV and will be designed and engineered based on an advanced version of the current award-winning Bolt EV architecture.

Separately, GM and LG Chem formed a joint venture – Ultium Cells LLC – and together are investing more than $2.3 billion to build a new, state-of-the-art battery cell manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that will create more than 1,100 new jobs. Construction of the facility is well underway. The new battery cell manufacturing plant will play a critical role in GM’s commitment to an all-electric future.