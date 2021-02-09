GILLIG Adds Allison’s eGen Flex Propulsion System to Company Offerings

Allison Transmission, a designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, in partnership with GILLIG, a manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the U.S., say beginning this year, GILLIG will offer Allison’s eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system.

“GILLIG and Allison have partnered for nearly 50 years to provide the highest-quality buses for our customers and the people they serve,” says Bill Fay, vice president of sales at GILLIG. “Our companies are demonstrating how American ingenuity is supporting safe and clean public transportation – and recycling tax dollars back into our communities.”

The Allison eGen Flex system is capable of improving fuel economy by up to 25% versus a conventional clean diesel bus, and has the ability to operate accessories such as air conditioning and electric heat at optimal efficiency with electric power. Moving these accessories to electric power reduces the strain on the engine, reducing fuel consumption and maintenance costs over the vehicle’s lifetime.

The full EV capability of the eGen Flex propulsion system can also eliminate engine emissions and noise while loading and unloading passengers – and while operating in densely populated areas or depots using geo-fencing. The eGen Flex system offers full-electric drive capability for up to 10 miles, depending upon duty cycle and accessory load demands.

GILLIG has received their first order for Allison eGen Flex electric hybrid-equipped buses from IndyGo, the Indianapolis Transportation Corp. Since 2003, Allison has delivered more than 9,000 electric hybrid propulsion systems globally. These systems have accumulated nearly 2.6 billion miles, saving more than 305 million gallons of fuel.

Photo Source