Gilbarco Veeder-Root, PDC Machines Partner on Hydrogen Gas Compressor Tech

Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR) has signed a strategic technology partnership with PDC Machines to bring hydrogen refueling solutions to market. GVR is making available a suite of compression, dispensing and software solutions as part of its end-to-end hydrogen refueling infrastructure, designed to accelerate the build out of a network of renewable or low-carbon hydrogen refueling stations around the world. A key part of the solution is the hydrogen compressor that is a necessary component in the delivery of hydrogen at public and private refueling locations.

“The hydrogen revolution is on the horizon and Gilbarco Veeder-Root is putting in place a number of strategic partnerships to ensure we can deliver on our vision of a low-carbon, zero-emission future and our customers are ready and equipped with the state-of-the-art technology needed to meet the evolving consumer demand,” says Joel van Rensburg, GVR’s general manager of hydrogen. “Our partnership with PDC Machines will enable us to utilize the world’s best hydrogen compressors in our state-of-the-art refueling infrastructure, ensuring the very best service and delivery to our customers.”

As part of the new packaging agreement, PDC Machines will supply its hydrogen diaphragm compressor block to GVR, where ANGI Energy Systems will incorporate its packaging experience, along with GVR’s dispensing capabilities, to offer a refueling solution for the hydrogen transportation sector.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root and support its vision for a network of renewable or low-carbon hydrogen refueling stations across the United States and Europe,” states Kareem Afzal, CEO of PDC Machines. “At PDC, our vision is to drive hydrogen forward. Our advanced hydrogen compression technology, coupled with Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s unrivalled experience in compressed gases and dispensing, will create a reliable, robust, and cost-effective hydrogen refueling solution.”