Gilbarco Veeder-Root Introduces New Addition to EV Charging Station Line

Gilbarco Veeder-Root has introduced a new addition to its Amps2Go line of smart Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations – the Series F7. The Amps2Go Series F7 complements Gilbarco’s existing e-Mobility solutions and demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to making EV charging broadly accessible to its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

Gilbarco’s Amps2Go Series F7 employs the same design and power output capability as the Amps2Go Series 6 and comes standard with two ports – a feature particularly important for fleet managers focused on maximizing space. The Amps2Go Series F7 is backed by the same one-year full-replacement warranty as the Amps2Go Series 6.

“The Amps2Go Series F7 is a perfect complement to our Amps2Go product line,” says Deepesh Nayanar, head of North America e-Mobility at Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “While the Amps2Go Series 6 fits most Level 2 charging use-cases – from fleet and semi-public charging to commercial and/or residential charging – the Series F7 is focused on delivering exceptional value to fleet managers operating ‘behind-the-fence’ or private fleets”

Gilbarco’s Amps2Go charger is powered by SemaConnect, a company that provides smart, networked Level 2 charging solutions across North America, with thousands of units deployed and operational. Gilbarco and SemaConnect’s partnership equips both companies to better serve customers.

Gilbarco is committed to offering a full range of power levels and charging options to customers to fulfill their specific operational needs. Gilbarco offers DC fast charging, AC Level 2 charging, software and extensive service solutions to its long-standing customers seeking to make the electrification transition.

Photo: Gilbarco’s Amps2Go Series F7 EV charger