Gilbarco Veeder-Root Adds Charging Station to Product Portfolio

Gilbarco Veeder-Root has added a smart Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging station, named Amps2Go, to its EV charging product portfolio in North America.

The Amps2Go line of smart chargers, powered by SemaConnect, complements Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s existing e-Mobility solutions and demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to making EV charging broadly accessible to all parts of the convenience and commercial and industrial (C&I) industries.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Amps2Go charger enables Level 2 charging, a form of EV charging ideal for customers whose vehicles experience longer periods of downtime, such as in many C&I fleets. Amps2Go’s flexible configuration options and one-year full replacement warranty all make it suited to power EVs in fleets, as well as help convenience store retailers offer additional charging options to EV drivers, notes the company.

“Our extensive research shows that many customers, particularly in the C&I and fleet markets would greatly benefit from the Amps2Go product, as it acts as a complement to our DC fast-charging products and addresses important customer use cases,” says Deepesh Nayanar, head of e-Mobility at Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

“We are really excited about partnering with SemaConnect who bring with them smart technology and a strong track record in the Level 2 space,” he adds.

Gilbarco-Veeder Root’s Amps2Go charger is powered by SemaConnect, a company that provides smart, networked Level 2 charging solutions across North America, with thousands of units deployed and operational. Gilbarco Veeder-Root and SemaConnect’s partnership equips both companies to better serve customers in a unique and powerful way.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is committed to offering a full range of power levels and charging options to customers to fulfill their specific operational needs. To this end, the introduction of Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Amps2Go Level 2 charger serves as a complement to its existing portfolio of e-Mobility products. Gilbarco Veeder-Root now offers DC fast charging, AC Level 2 charging, software and service solutions to its long-standing customers seeking to make the electrification transition.

Photo: Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Amps2Go Level 2 EV charging station