Geotab Launches New Tools to Help Fleets Go Electric

Geotab, a provider of IoT and connected transportation analytics, has launched its Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment (EVSA) and EV Battery Degradation tools.

Specifically designed to enable fleets to go electric, the EVSA helps fleet managers determine electric vehicle suitability by analyzing their existing telematics data and creating an electrification recommendation based on each vehicle’s distinctive driving patterns. Based on this data, fleets are provided with a report that provides lifetime cost and financial analysis, range assurance with best-fit analysis, and an environmental impact analysis that calculates fuel and CO2 emissions reductions.

Geotab’s Battery Degradation tool offers a comparison and assessment of battery health in EVs over time. The data is processed from EVs representing 64 makes, models and years to help showcase how real-world conditions influence battery health.

“The Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessment evaluates your current fleet and creates a multi-year procurement plan to help you electrify it,” says Matt Stevens, vice president of electric vehicles at Geotab. “The EVSA provides all of the information required to help ensure you are putting the best-fit electric vehicles into your fleet so you don’t end up adopting a vehicle that does not work for you.”

Geotab’s EVSA solution is available as a free add-in on the Geotab Marketplace, a portfolio of mobile apps, software add-ins and hardware add-ons that enable Geotab customers to better manage their fleets. Used by companies with fleets large and small, the Marketplace offers over 200 third-party solutions to more than 40,000 Geotab customers, notes the company.

“The EVSA is a practical step in speeding up the commercial adoption of EVs and is going to help change the lives of fleet managers who are interested in the effective electrification of their fleets,” adds Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab.

Founded in 2000, Geotab processes over 40 billion data points a day from more than 2 million connected vehicles across the globe.

Photo: A Geotab fleet tracking report