General Motors, EVgo Unveil Plan to Accelerate EV Adoption

General Motors and EVgo say they are planning to triple the size of the nation’s largest public fast-charging network by adding more than 2,700 new fast chargers over the next five years, a move set to help accelerate widespread electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

The two companies will add fast-charging stations to cities and suburbs, unlocking new EV customer segments and providing increased charging access to drivers who live in multi-unit homes, rent their homes and can’t install chargers or might not have access to workplace charging.

“We are moving quickly to bring new EVs to market that customers will love. We know how important the charging ecosystem is for drivers, one that includes access to convenient and reliable public fast charging,” says Mary Barra, chairman and CEO of GM.

“Our relationship with EVgo will bolster the public fast-charging network available to EV customers ahead of increased market demand and reinforce our commitment to an all-electric, zero-emissions future,” she adds.

Customers will have access to some of the fastest charging capabilities at the places they regularly frequent, like grocery stores, retail outlets, entertainment centers and other high-traffic locations. With fast charging available where people typically spend 15-30 minutes, customers can charge their vehicles in the time it takes to run their errands. This approach builds on the success of EVgo’s existing portfolio of more than 800 station locations across the U.S., the most of any U.S. public fast-charging network.

The new EVgo fast-charging stations will be available to customers starting early 2021. Stations will be located in highly visible areas and most will be able to charge at least four vehicles simultaneously. Additionally, stations will feature new charging technology with 100-350 kW capabilities to meet the needs of an increasingly powerful set of EVs coming to market.

In their continued commitment to reaching a zero-emissions future, the new EVgo fast chargers will be powered by 100% renewable energy. Both GM and EVgo have made significant investments and commitments to running on renewable energy. Earlier this year, GM committed to all U.S. plants running on renewable energy by 2030 and all global plants running on renewable energy by 2040. In 2019, EVgo became the first North American charging company to contract for 100% renewable energy to power its chargers.

General Motors and EVgo designed this new endeavor to leverage private investment alongside government grant and utility programs, as building out the necessary charging infrastructure ahead of market demands will require continued public-private partnership.

Both companies will continue working with key stakeholders to leverage new and existing public-private programs to facilitate the acceleration of the EV charging infrastructure needed to support ubiquitous EV adoption.