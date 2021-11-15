GenCell, E.V. Motors Facilitate Autonomous Hybrid Off-Grid EV Charging

GenCell Energy, an Israel-based manufacturer of fuel cell energy solutions, has signed an agreement with E.V. Motors Ltd., an Israeli importer of electric vehicles (EV), chargers and energy storage systems for EVs and the exclusive Israeli representative of several companies, among them Sun Surplus Energy and Co. Ltd., a developer of energy storage and advanced EV charging systems.

“E.V. Motors and its subsidiaries have been constantly researching and developing a solution to the challenges of the transition from fossil fueled vehicles to electrically driven ones,” remarks Ohad Seligmann, chairman of E.V. Motors. “We are very glad to have connected with GenCell to provide sustainable and environmental fuel cells for our charging stations, thus offering the market a reliable, clean and effective solution.”

The two companies have agreed to cooperate on the development of a joint project integrating GenCell’s alkaline fuel cells together with E.V. Motors’ EV charging technologies to enable autonomous off-grid hybrid EV charging stations that eliminate the need for fossil fuel backup generators. The project will provide demonstration sites that are expected to attract interest from e-mobility companies worldwide.

“Our engineers have been working closely with the GenCell team to integrate its technologies into our off-grid charging stations solution, and we are confident that the cooperation between the two companies is bringing a unique and state-of-the-art complete solution for autonomous, off-grid, hybrid EV charging that will disrupt the EV charging landscape, first in Israel and later around the globe,” continues Seligmann.

“GenCell is extremely excited about this agreement with E.V. Motors and the opportunity to demonstrate the significant value that alkaline fuel cells can contribute to maintaining zero-emission continuous power at autonomous off-grid hybrid EV charging stations,” comments Rami Reshef.

GenCell and EV Motors will create a new off-grid hybrid charging solution that will provide reliable local power supplies with zero emissions. The joint system is expected to be ready for initial deployment in Israel by the first half of 2022. Following the success of the initial project in Israel, the two companies will consider expanding the cooperation to similar projects in China and other territories via EV’s existing partner network including Sun Surplus Energy and Co. Ltd.

“As the number of electric vehicles increases, the demand for a wide network of distributed EV charging stations will grow exponentially,” adds Reshef. “On the one hand, forecasts indicate that grid power will not be sufficient to power the estimated quantity of EVs that will reach the roads, and, on the other, many destinations to which EVs will need to travel will be beyond the power grid. In both of these scenarios, autonomous off-grid EV charging stations powered by hydrogen and ammonia will be a key solution.”