Gaurav Dubey Leads Financial Development for Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets, a provider of electrification-as-a-service for government and municipal fleets in North America, has hired Gaurav Dubey as CFO to help scale its finance organization, optimize its capital structure and develop new financial products.

“Fleet electrification is at an inflection point, and Highland is well-positioned to meet increasing demand for cleaner communities, healthier kids, and more resilient electric grids,” says Highland CEO Duncan McIntyre. “Gaurav’s proven track record of leading high-value structured financing, capital allocation and strategic operations initiatives will support Highland’s continued growth as we scale our business to bring simple, affordable electrification upgrades to customers across North America.”

Dubey has executed over $3 billion in equity and debt financing from financial institutions, venture capital firms, private equity investors and capital markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Prior to joining Highland, he was senior vice president of finance at 8minute Solar Energy, where he built out a finance team and raised $350 million in financing in the absence of a CFO.

Before that, Dubey was vice president of corporate finance at SunPower Corp., where he helped spin out and take public the company’s modules business; senior director of finance at VECTRA, an Apollo Co.; and director of corporate finance at SunEdison, where he led structured financing and corporate acquisitions. Earlier in his career, Dubey co-founded an energy developer in India.

“I’m excited to join Highland at a time of significant expansion for both the company and the industry,” commented Dubey. “Financial innovation and deploying capital efficiently at scale will help us lower costs for customers and advance our mission to accelerate adoption of zero-emission transportation.”