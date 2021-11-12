GATR EV Places Major Electric Truck Order

GATR Truck Center has made a significant step towards an all-electric transport future, with a deal to acquire 1,150 zero-emissions SEA M5 electric vehicles (EV) for its clients across Minnesota and Iowa.

The deal will see the first 40 trucks delivered by the end of the 2021 calendar year, with the remainder delivered throughout 2022, with demonstration models made available for fleets to sample the technology for the first time.

The package features the Hino Class 5 chassis, fitted with a SEA Electric SEA-Drive Power System. The truck’s drive train features a 1,106-lb-ft electric motor in combination with a 138 kWh battery pack, which provides performance and range potential.

For GATR EV, the announcement will form the cornerstone of an e-commerce system currently in development focusing purely on the sale of electric vehicles.

“The GATR companies are proud to be a leader in this huge momentum shift towards electric vehicles in our industry,” states Matt Gordon, president of GATR Truck Centers/GATR EV. “We pride ourselves on being innovators in our industry, being stewards of the environment, and exploring new opportunities to facilitate our customers in growing their companies and becoming more profitable.”

GATR EV has struck a partnership with Merchants Fleet Management Company, which will give clients access to the national leasing company. For Merchants Fleet, the deal is the first step in a commitment to making 50% of its mobility fleet electric by 2025, and 50% of its managed clients’ fleets EV by 2030.