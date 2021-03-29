Galileo Technologies Unveils Hydrogen Fueling Solution

Galileo Technologies has introduced the H-Patagonia Station, a compact hydrogen (H2) fueling station equipped to rapidly fuel vehicles in only three minutes.

The module offers hydrogen compression, storage and fueling for light-duty vehicles or fleets of buses, trucks, boats or other fuel cell propelled vehicles (FCVs). The new station will have public and private applications as it advances net-zero emissions goals in transportation and drives innovation around FCV technology.

Equipped with two dispensing nozzles for H2 compressed at 35 and 70 megapascals (MPa), H-Patagonia’s three-minute refueling speed puts hydrogen ahead of other zero-emission options such as electric cars. As zero-emission transportation options become more available, Galileo has leveraged its research and technology to meet consumer needs for Hydrogen FCVs.

“We have seen how fuel cell costs have more than halved in recent years and are now close to 3% of 2005 values, while their durability and performance extend to new record levels,” says Osvaldo del Campo, CEO of Galileo Technologies. “While there is still much to be developed in the automotive industry to optimize costs, one of the main gaps between consumers and FCVs is the absence of infrastructure for hydrogen refueling. At Galileo, we have always sought to overcome the chicken or the egg dilemmas by betting on technology. Only by removing barriers for consumers will we be able to develop the critical mass that will put FCVs on the streets and which, in turn, will justify increased production of green and blue hydrogen.”

Currently, FCV development remains in its early stages with a lot of potential for growth. Characterized as zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), FCVs do not emit greenhouse gases (GHG), particulates, sulfur oxides (SOx) or ground-level ozone (O3) – only water vapor.