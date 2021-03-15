Fusion Fuel Green, Zolio Rios Sign MoU to Develop Green Hydrogen

Fusion Fuel Green, a green hydrogen technology company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grupo Zoilo Ríos to jointly develop the first green hydrogen production capacity next to a service station in Spain.

This partnership will also represent the first hydrogen purchase agreement (HPA) signed with a gas station operator in Spain. The volume of green hydrogen provided by the HPA will escalate over time – up to 120 tons per year – as the market for hydrogen-fueled mobility continues to develop.

“Delivering green hydrogen and reducing the carbon intensity of the transportation sector is something we see not only as a key decarbonization objective but one that can also deliver attractive long-term opportunities,” says Joao Wahnon, head of business development at Fusion Fuel. “Thanks to the excellent solar resource in Spain, our HEVO-SOLAR solution will be able to produce green hydrogen competitively, making it a great market for our technology. We are excited to join forces with Zoilo Ríos Group and CEEES to develop our first project in this sector and to be part of the green hydrogen production and refueling infrastructure laid out in Spain’s National Hydrogen Strategy.”

Fusion Fuel will use its HEVO-SOLAR solution to supply green hydrogen to the El Cisne service station in Zaragoza, which is located next to the A2 Highway – one of Spain’s main trunk roads connecting Madrid and Barcelona. Fusion Fuel’s technology produces emissions-free green hydrogen using only solar radiation and is designed to be completely modular, making it an ideal solution to accompany the growth in the Spanish FCEV market expected in the coming years, notes the company.

Grupo Zoilo Ríos, a member of CEEES, is one of the leading groups of gas stations in the Aragon Region of Spain, with 19 service stations in operation. Zoilo Ríos and Fusion Fuel will develop the first green hydrogen plant co-located with existing conventional refueling infrastructure and will expand the green hydrogen production footprint to the other Zoilo Ríos service stations as the market develops. Grupo Zoilo Ríos is already developing long term green hydrogen supply contracts with logistics and public transport operators in the area to secure demand.

Spain has announced a long-term strategic commitment to develop an extensive hydrogen refueling network as part of its National Hydrogen Strategy, “Hoja de Ruta del Hidrógeno.” The production of clean hydrogen at scale is essential to achieving the country’s decarbonization targets. Fusion Fuel, through its Spanish JV entity, will look to play a role in supplying the technology to establish a green hydrogen refueling infrastructure – and in some cases will be the direct provider of the green hydrogen to refueling station owners.