Freightliner Innovation Fleet Accumulates 300,000 Miles of Real-World Use

Freightliner Trucks, a heavy-duty truck manufacturer, says its Innovation Fleet has accumulated more than 300,000 miles in real-world use by customers.

The Innovation Fleet is a 30-vehicle fleet of battery-electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks testing the integration of the technology into large-scale commercial transportation operations.

“Co-creation with our customers is a cornerstone of Freightliner’s approach to the market. The knowledge and expertise our logistics customers have in fleet operations with their thousands of trucks are invaluable as we design and engineer the zero-emissions future of the commercial vehicle,” says Richard Howard, senior vice president of on-highway sales and marketing at DTNA.

“Crossing the threshold of 300,000 miles of testing, then 1,000,000 miles, then more – together – before we begin series production of battery-electric trucks will ensure we deliver the performance and reliability our customers count on,” he adds.

The Freightliner Innovation Fleet is supported by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) which focuses on improving air quality in the South Coast Basin of Southern California and partially funded the project.

The fleet includes 10 eM2s and 20 eCascadias testing in a variety of applications, including drayage, regional and local delivery, food distribution and parcel delivery.

Photo: The first Freightliner eCascadias delivered to NFI and Penske