FreeWire, Envision AESC Partner to Address Increasing EV Charging Demand

FreeWire Technologies, an electric vehicle (EV) charging and power solutions provider, and Envision AESC, a battery technology supplier, have entered a partnership to enable the rapid adoption of ultra-fast EV charging and mobile power products.

Deploying ultra-fast chargers to keep pace with EV growth worldwide has been a challenge, given the need for high-voltage grid power and the associated costs and time to deploy traditional infrastructure-heavy chargers. FreeWire provides an integrated infrastructure-light solution that virtually eliminates installation costs and can be deployed quickly at just about any location, notes the company.

“Given its 10-year track record of safety and reliability, Envision AESC’s battery technology was the perfect choice to incorporate into our battery pack,” says Arcady Sosinov, founder and CEO of FreeWire Technologies. “FreeWire’s technology leveraging Envision AESC battery modules has positioned the company to become a global player in EV charging and energy products.”

Envision AESC battery cells and modules are widely used across industries and applications, including the Nissan LEAF EV, and are a core component of FreeWire’s EV charging and energy products. FreeWire leverages Envision modules to create a proprietary battery pack which is then integrated into portable power solutions that enable site hosts to upgrade or install ultrafast EV charging infrastructure without significant space requirements or investment.

FreeWire’s Boost Charger is an ultrafast EV charger with 160 kWh of integrated battery capacity. The charger acts as a buffer, connecting to low-voltage grid power while outputting 120 kW to EVs, equivalent to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. Boost Charger’s compact design can provide power in a smaller footprint than traditional chargers and can be easily redeployed if charging demand doesn’t materialize. If demand increases, new stations can be quickly added to meet customer needs.

Next-generation fast chargers coupled with reliable battery technology are vital to the EV charging ecosystem, enabling rapid and widespread deployment of ultrafast charging infrastructure to previously incompatible locations. Distributed energy products such as the Boost Charger can provide a range of additional benefits, including reduced peak power demand, lower electricity bills, improved resiliency by allowing power dispatch back to the grid, access to EV charging when grid power is offline and other grid resiliency services.

Photo: Envision AESC’s landing page