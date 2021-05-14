Francis Energy Expands Oklahoma Fast-Charging Network to Cherokee Nation

Francis Energy, a developer of direct current fast chargers (DCFC) for electric vehicles (EVs) with a focus on rural communities, is bringing EV fast-charging to the Cherokee Nation for its first all-electric buses. Francis’s chargers are located in various locations throughout the Cherokee Nation, including Tahlequah and Stillwell, Okla.

The Cherokee Nation has deployed two electric transit buses to transport employees and tribal citizens to work and tribal health centers – and its first electric school bus for Sequoyah High School in Tahlequah. All three electric buses replaced diesel-powered buses thereby reducing harmful tailpipe pollutants in the community.

“The Cherokee Nation has always been forward-thinking in its efforts to reduce harmful activities impacting our natural resources,” says Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Our responsibility as stewards of the land, air and water will always be one of our most significant values, so working with Francis Energy and introducing eco-friendly transit options to our fleet is the perfect example of how we can make a great difference in our environment.”

Francis developed the first comprehensive statewide network of DCFC in Oklahoma, and it remains the only state in the nation to have DCFC access every 50 miles. The new chargers for the Cherokee Nation come on top of the more than 500 other EV charging stations Francis has built across Oklahoma over the last two years.

