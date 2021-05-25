Ford Unveils the All-New, All-Electric F-150 Lightning Pro

Ford Motor Co. has unveiled the newest member of its growing work-ready lineup – the all-new, all-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro.

Purpose-built for commercial customers, Ford says its Lightning Pro provides traditional capability and durability with a high-tech electric platform that adds new capabilities and features designed to improve productivity and reduce operating costs – while also delivering zero emissions.

When the 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro arrives next year, it will be supported by an established network of 644 electric vehicle-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers across the U.S. offering sales, service, financing and charging solutions, as well as 2,300 EV-certified Ford dealers.

“F-150 Lightning Pro represents so much more than an electric workhorse – it’s made for commercial customers inside and out,” says Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford Motor Co. “As more companies make the commitment to go carbon neutral, they are going to expect electric products that can integrate into their operations easily. Ford is positioned to answer this call because we have a zero-emissions pickup and van, many of our customers want both vehicles in their fleet.”

With a starting MSRP of $39,974 before tax incentives, the 4×4 F-150 Lightning Pro with the standard range battery targets an EPA-estimated 230-mile range and includes a complimentary 32-A Ford Mobile Charger, making the transition affordable for small- and medium-sized businesses. Targeted to generate 426 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque with its standard lithium-ion battery, the base truck has a targeted 2,000-lb maximum payload capacity and is targeting up to 5,000 lbs of towing capability – and up to 7,700 lbs with the optional Max Trailer Tow package. For all models, maximum payload is based on accessories and vehicle configuration.

Where more power, towing and range are needed, F-150 Lightning Pro can be optioned as an extended-range version with a targeted EPA-estimated 300-mile range starting at an MSRP of $49,974 before tax incentives. This version offers customers a targeted 563-hp 4×4 powertrain, while torque remains 775 lb-ft It includes an 80-A Ford Charge Station Pro, which, when combined with the included onboard dual chargers, enables affordable Level 2 overnight charging using battery-friendly AC power – negating the need for expensive DC power installation. Equipped with the optional Max Trailer Tow Package, targeted maximum towing increases to 10,000 lbs.

To help gauge potential purchase and operating cost savings, Ford commercial customers have exclusive access to a new Ford digital fleet planning tool that calculates a variety of factors including purchase and lease costs, federal and regional tax incentives, and regional fuel and energy costs. F-150 Lightning Pro targets reducing scheduled maintenance costs by 40% over eight years and 100,000 miles – with potential for further operational cost savings through lower fuel costs.

Ford says that front and center is the first-ever Mega Power Frunk on an F-Series pickup. Under the hood, where an internal combustion engine used to be, is a spacious, high-tech cargo area complete with four 120-V AC Pro Power Onboard electrical outlets and two USB ports. It also features a water-tight space strong enough to store 400 lbs of cement bags. Under the powered waterfall hood with bumper-height opening, this well-lit space can be locked, unlocked and accessed from either the remote key fob, an exterior button or from inside the vehicle. A one-way drain makes cleaning easy.

Charging hardware starts with the 32-AFord Mobile Charger, a 120/240-V AC charger that’s included with the standard-range F-150 Lightning Pro. An optional higher-capacity 48-A Ford Connected Charge Station runs on 240 V while the available 240-V, 80-A Ford Charge Station Pro further speeds up charge times for maximum AC home and fleet charging.

To register now for the all-new 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro or to learn more about Ford’s newest fleet vehicles, click here.