Ford Reveals Electric Pickup Truck Built for Police

Ford Pro has launched an electric pickup truck purpose-built for police: the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle.

Ford has been providing police departments with the vehicles they need to protect and serve communities for more than 70 years. Currently, Ford Pro customers include more than 12,000 police departments across the country and its police vehicle lineup outsells all other police vehicles combined.

“We’re proud to offer America’s first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck’s game-changing technology to help improve their productivity,” says Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro’s national government sales manager. “Pro Power Onboard can serve as a mobile power source to light up evening accident scenes on the highway, the electric powertrain helps to potentially reduce costs associated with fuel and scheduled maintenance needs and the Mega Power Frunk provides extra lockable storage on top of purpose-built police additions our customers have come to expect from the leader in police vehicles.”

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV blends familiar Built Ford Tough power and performance, including available sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration capabilities, with the vehicle’s high-tech electric platform and innovation with Ford Pro’s real-time software and support. The F-150 Lightning Pro SSV is designed to handle specialized departmental needs outside of pursuit situations, such as assisting at an accident or crime scene or giving departments the ability to tow a boat or trailer.

As part of Ford Pro’s platform of connected vehicles, software and services, the targeted zero-emissions police truck comes pre-configured to seamlessly connect to a department’s existing fleet of Ford and non-Ford internal combustion engine and battery-electric vehicles, chargers, and fleet management software. When used together, police departments can proactively manage when vehicles are charged and serviced, resulting in potentially lower operating costs and improved uptime.

Ford Pro SSV customers also benefit from access to available Ford E-Telematics, which delivers manufacturer-grade information, insights and solutions on potential solutions on fuel management, vehicle health and more. Customers have an established network of more than 650 electric vehicle-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers across the United States, offering sales, service, financing and charging solutions, as well as 2,300 Ford electric vehicle-certified dealers. Other consultative services are related to charging installation and operation, data management and digital services.

Ford Pro, through its commercial lending arm FinSimple, offers flexible financing options for municipalities for vehicles as well as for charging solutions including depot installation, hardware and software to assist in the transition to electrified fleets. Ford Pro’s Body Builder Advisory Service is a complimentary resource with guides and the latest information on how to add specialty tools and aftermarket equipment.