Ford Pro Unveils New Charging Hardware for Commercial EV Owners

Ford Pro is releasing six new home and depot chargers to its end-to-end portfolio of charging solutions for electric vehicles (EV) – from home chargers to large-scale depot charging systems – all backed with integrated installation, software, service and Ford Pro FinSimple financing.

Ford Pro’s charging hardware debuts alongside the all-new 2022 Ford E-Transit shipping to dealers now and the all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro arriving this spring, providing compatibility for customers who may operate other electric vehicle makes with secure OEM data.

“We are investing heavily in products and services to help commercial customers accelerate into an electric future, which means helping to ensure our hardware and software can plug and play with other manufacturers, as we know many customers operate mixed-make fleets,” says Ted Cannis, Ford Pro’s CEO. “These chargers can be completely customized to unique commercial environments and can work even better when paired together with Ford Pro electric vehicles and Telematics to enable OEM-grade data transparency.”

Once the charge systems are up and running, Ford Pro will continue to support commercial electric vehicle customers with Ford Pro E-Telematics and Ford Pro Charging software solutions so fleet managers can better track their fleets. This includes software for smart charging, pre-conditioning, remote monitoring, reimbursement management for home charging and reporting.

“It starts with sitting down with our customers to learn their business and how they plan to use their electric vehicles,” adds Muffi Ghadiali, Ford Pro Charging’s general manager. “Regardless of the size of their business or the industry they are in, we’ll help them plan their charging infrastructure – whether it’s installing home chargers for employees or developing a large-scale depot system – to make the transition to electric seamless.”

From the 11.5 kW Ford Pro AC Charging Station to the 180 kW modular DC fast-charging systems, Ford Pro has created a lineup of chargers to support a wide range of fleet customer uses. Beyond specific charging installations, customers using public charging also get access to the BlueOval Charge Network, a public charging network in North America with more than 20,500 charge locations, over 70,000 plugs and more than 7,300 DC fast-charging plugs.