Ford of Europe Going All-In on All-Electric Vehicles

Ford Motor Co. says by mid-2026, 100% of its passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid – and will be completely all-electric by 2030. Similarly, Ford’s entire commercial vehicle range will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2024 – with two-thirds of its commercial vehicle sales expected to be all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

“We successfully restructured Ford of Europe and returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020,” says Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe. “Now we are charging into an all-electric future in Europe with new vehicles and a connected customer experience. We expect to continue our strong momentum this year in Europe and remain on track to deliver our goal of a 6% EBIT margin as part of Ford’s plan to turnaround our global automotive operations.”

Spearheading Ford’s advance into an all-electric future is a new $1 billion investment to modernize its vehicle assembly facility in Cologne, Germany, one of its largest manufacturing centers in Europe and the home of Ford of Europe. The investment will transform the existing vehicle assembly operations into the Ford Cologne Electrification Center for the manufacture of electric vehicles – Ford’s first such facility in Europe.

The company also confirmed that its first European-built, volume all-electric passenger vehicle for European customers will be produced at the facility from 2023, with the potential for a second all-electric vehicle built there under consideration.

Additional details of Fords electrification plan and the transformation of the Cologne site will be shared over the coming months.