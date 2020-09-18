Ford Confirms Construction of the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center

Ford has started production of the all-new F-150 at the Ford Rouge Center and has confirmed the construction of the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center where it will build the all-electric F-150 by mid-2022.

The new manufacturing center at the Michigan-based Rouge Center, once complete, will add 300 jobs and is part of a $700 million investment in building the all-new F-150 lineup, including the first-ever F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. The new jobs will support battery assembly and production of the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and fully electric F-150.

“We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150,” says Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Co. “This year’s COVID-19 crisis made it clear why it is so important for companies like Ford to help keep our U.S. manufacturing base strong and help our country get back to work.”

The electric F-150, which is undergoing tens of thousands of hours of torture testing and targeting millions of simulated, laboratory and real-world test miles, will be more powerful than any F-150 available today and deliver commercial and personal customers the lowest expected lifetime total cost of operation among F-Series trucks.

Additional details concerning Ford’s electrification include:

-Ford will debut new technology on the electric F-150 that allows mobile power generation so customers can use their trucks as a power source for places from campsites to job sites when needed

-The all-electric F-150 will feature dual electric motors targeted to deliver more horsepower and torque than any F-150 available today, the fastest acceleration and the ability to tow heavy trailers

-Electric vehicles including the electric F-150 require significantly less maintenance than a typical gasoline engine, creating more than 40% savings for its lifetime total cost of operation

-Like the rest of the all-new F-150 lineup, the electric F-150 will continuously improve over time with fast over-the-air updates

Photo: A rendering of Ford’s new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center