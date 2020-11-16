Florida’s Road Ranger Fleet Refuels With One-Millionth Gallon of Autogas

Since 1961, Roy Jorgensen Associates (Jorgensen) has provided maintenance consultant services, facility maintenance operations and roadway maintenance services throughout the U.S. One of the roadway programs Jorgensen oversees is the Road Ranger Service Patrol Fleet.

The Road Ranger fleet provides incident management response services and limited no-cost highway assistance to motorists to improve highway safety for emergency responders and the motoring public. In 2015, Jorgensen collaborated with Alliance AutoGas (AAG), an international network that provides propane autogas solutions to light-, medium- and heavy-duty fleets, to begin a pilot propane autogas program. Autogas, the name for propane when used as a vehicle fuel, has many benefits including decreased fuel cost per gallon, greater vehicle uptime and reduced harmful emissions.

“After learning about the work Jorgensen was doing with the Road Ranger fleet and how much mileage their fleet puts on throughout a year, I knew AAG could offer a great autogas program that would improve their operation,” says Ed Hoffman, president of Blossman Services, the autogas system distribution partner of AAG.

The autogas vehicles used by the Road Ranger fleet operate throughout Florida’s southeastern coast. There are approximately 40 autogas vehicles in the Road Ranger fleet, and since beginning their program in 2015, the fleet recently celebrated refueling with their one-millionth gallon of autogas this past July. From extreme temperatures to hurricane season, the Florida climate requires durable transportation. The majority of the vehicles in the Road Ranger Patrol Fleet travel over 100,000 miles per year.

Another key aspect Jorgensen was interested in when they started the autogas pilot program was making a difference environmentally. Propane-converted vehicles emit 25% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than vehicles running on gasoline and 80% fewer smog-producing hydrocarbon emissions than vehicles running on diesel.

