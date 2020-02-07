Florida Chooses New Flyer for Transit Bus Consortium

New Flyer of America Inc. says it has been selected by the Florida state government as an approved supplier of heavy-duty transit buses to the State of Florida Heavy-Duty Transit Bus Consortium.

The contract was procured through the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) and simplifies the procurement of heavy-duty transit buses for any transit authority, or any city, county, or state government agency within Florida for up to five years. The contract includes a base term of two years with options to extend for three additional one-year periods.

Under the contract, New Flyer can provide a wide range of products on its Xcelsior platform, including 35-foot and 40-foot buses offered in low-emission diesel-electric hybrid, low-emission compressed natural gas (CNG) and diesel propulsions.

“We are excited to continue supporting Florida’s leading transit agencies in pursuit of reliable mobility solutions. We commend JTA and the State of Florida on their continued commitment to delivering safe, efficient buses that will provide more accessible transportation, a stronger economy and a higher quality of life for communities all across Florida,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer.

Since 1994, New Flyer has delivered over 1,850 buses to the state. In total, Florida’s public transit systems deliver nearly 218 million annual passenger trips each year through 30 urban transit systems and 20 rural transit systems.

The contract aligns with New Flyer’s strategy of supporting state procurements and cooperative purchasing agreements, from which transit agencies within a prescribed region or defined list can purchase. These contracts are not recorded in backlog as they do not have defined quantities allocated to NFI, or any other original equipment manufacturer. Once an agency purchases a bus under one of these agreements, the purchase is recorded as a firm order.

Photo: Passengers enjoying a trip on an Xcelsior low-emission bus.