Fleetmaster Express’ First of 10 Volvo VNR Electric Trucks Set to Arrive in Texas

Volvo Trucks North America customer Fleetmaster Express, a for-hire logistics carrier, has ordered 10 Volvo VNR Electrics to support supply chain sustainability efforts for Ball Corp., a global provider of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging. Fleetmaster Express will begin operating its first two battery-electric trucks in Q2 2022, making them the first Volvo VNR Electric trucks to operate in Texas. The eight additional Volvo VNR Electrics will be delivered in early 2023.

“It is fantastic to see our three brands unite around the common goal of making the world a better place to live. We commend Fleetmaster Express and Ball Corporation for their commitment to sustainable operations with the integration of the first Class 8 battery-electric trucks in the state of Texas,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We are excited about introducing the Volvo VNR Electric to this new market and working with our dealers Nacarato Truck Centers in Virginia and Bruckner’s Truck and Equipment in Texas to continue to expand decarbonized transportation.”

Fleetmaster Express has supported Ball Corp.’s supply chain distribution since 1987. The Volvo VNR Electric trucks will be used to haul finished aluminum cans on approximately 8-mile runs around Fort Worth from Ball Corp.’s distribution center, averaging 10 to 15 trips per day. To support the charging of its battery-electric fleet, Fleetmaster Express has installed charging infrastructure at its Fort Worth facility.

“We aspire to make a bold reduction of our carbon footprint to further provide our customers and consumers with low-carbon and truly circular aluminum packaging options,” states Adam Shalapin, global sustainability director at Ball Corp. “This project will drive progress on Ball’s commitment to reducing our absolute value chain emissions 16 percent by 2030 and brings us one step closer to achieving net zero carbon emissions prior to 2050.”

Fleetmaster Express, founded in 1987 by Bill B. Bumgarner, operates more than 300 trucks and 1,300 trailers with locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Indiana, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The two Volvo VNR Electrics are the first battery-electric Class 8 trucks in its fleet, and a key first step toward the goal of replacing all Fleetmaster Express’ existing trucks with zero tailpipe-emission battery-electric trucks in the future.

“Fleetmaster Express has always had bold fleet sustainability goals and has been an EPA SmartWay Transport Partner for more than a decade,” comments Travis Smith, COO of Fleetmaster Express. “Deploying zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electrics is the next big step in our effort to create the most sustainable, energy-efficient fleet possible.”

Fleetmaster Express purchased the Volvo VNR Electric trucks through Nacarato Truck Centers, a Volvo Trucks certified electric vehicle dealer, in Roanoke, Va. The dealership’s sales team, supported by Volvo Trucks electromobility team, consulted with Fleetmaster Express to determine ideal routes for the Volvo VNR Electric, based on vehicle range, ideal charging opportunities and duty cycle. The battery-electric trucks will be housed outside of Nacarato’s service territory, so they will receive routine maintenance and service from the Dallas/Fort Worth location from Bruckner’s Truck and Equipment.