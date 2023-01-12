Fleet Management Software Enables Xos Dealers to Manage EVs, Chargers

Xos Inc. has launched its mobile fleet management application, Xosphere Go, for customers and authorized Xos dealers to manage their Xos vehicle and chargers on the go. Xosphere Go is available to all owners of Xos battery-electric vehicles and is free to download on iOS and Android devices.

“We’re thrilled to make our Xosphere fleet management tool more easily accessible and available now through a seamless mobile platform,” says Christopher Miles, director of digital products at Xos. “With Xosphere Go, fleet owners and operators can leverage their favorite features from the desktop platform to monitor the health and performance of their electric fleet from the palm of their hands.”

Xosphere is Xos’s proprietary fleet management software purpose-built to minimize the total cost of ownership of electric fleets. It combines Xos’s proprietary hardware and software into a seamless, intuitive platform. With Xosphere, fleet managers are able to effortlessly monitor the real-time health and performance of their fleet, measure and minimize their fleet’s total energy cost, and access service and support directly in the platform.

Current Xosphere customers include leading linen and textile services provider UniFirst, a nationwide fleet management company, and several nationwide parcel delivery operators.

“As more fleet owners transition to electric vehicles, they need tools to help them understand how to maximize their battery range and maintain battery health, get their vehicles serviced, and how often and how long they’ll need to charge their vehicles,” says Giordano Sordoni, COO and co-founder of Xos. “It’s our mission at Xos to make this entire learning process and transition electric as seamless as possible and a large part of this ease stems from the intuitiveness and simplicity of our Xosphere platform.”

All owners of Xos vehicles and chargers receive complimentary access to Xosphere and can leverage basic functionalities such as making service requests, receiving service updates, accessing the knowledge center, and receiving online support. A paid subscription of Xosphere includes all the benefits from the complimentary version as well additional benefits, such as access to full service history, telematics like GPS and state of charge signals, vehicle and charger performance reports, and access to the Xosphere Go mobile application.