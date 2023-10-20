FirstElement Fuel Opens Another Hydrogen Refueling Location

FirstElement Fuel Inc. (FEF) has opened a new high-capacity retail hydrogen station in Oakland, Calif., expanding its True Zero hydrogen network to 41 fully public, retail locations.

The new station, which uses FEF’s proprietary design, has four dispensers capable of simultaneously providing H70 standard fills with a capacity of 1,600 kilograms per day (or the equivalent of refueling 450 hydrogen-powered cars per day), making it the highest-performing retail hydrogen station in the world, the company says.

The Oakland station represents the ninth such high-output station installed and operated by FEF.

“The world faces many challenges today, but we are staying focused and disciplined about achieving our mission to accelerate access to hydrogen refueling,” says Joel Ewanick, founder and CEO of FEF. “And that’s because hydrogen-fueled transportation will ultimately play a huge role in fighting against the single biggest challenge the world faces, global warming.”

FEF’s latest retail station to break ground is in Redwood City, Calif.