First of Five Volvo Electric Trucks Arrives at Beer Distributor

Volvo Trucks North America has delivered its first Class 8, battery electric regional hauling truck on the East Coast to its Manhattan Beer Distributors customer. Five zero-emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks are joining the New York City-based beer and beverage distributors’ fleet of more than 400 delivery trucks to service customers throughout New York City, Long Island and the surrounding counties.

Manhattan Beer Distributors’ current low-emission fleet includes more than 160 Volvo VNR and VNL CNG Class 8 trucks, which will soon be joined by the five new Volvo VNR Electrics. To support the charging of its battery electric fleet, Manhattan Beer Distributors has installed three Level 3 DC fast chargers at its Bronx facility.

“Volvo Trucks commends Manhattan Beer Distributors for continuing two decades of leadership in bringing the most advanced and sustainable commercial trucks to New York City,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “By working together with customers like Manhattan Beer Distributors that are dedicated to reducing their environmental impact, Volvo Trucks has been able to make meaningful progress on the path toward widescale commercial deployment of VNR Electrics from coast to coast.”

“As one of the largest beverage distributors in the U.S., Manhattan Beer Distributors recognizes the broad sustainability impact that we can make by eliminating our fleet’s tailpipe emissions,” said Simon Bergson, founder, president and CEO of Manhattan Beer Distributors. “Volvo Trucks has long supported our sustainability goals and demonstrated that their low- and zero-emission truck lineup provides the safety, performance, and reliability we’ve come to expect. We look forward to gaining hands-on experience with our first five VNR Electrics and working with Volvo Trucks and local Volvo Trucks dealership Milea Truck Sales and Leasing to continue expanding our zero-emission fleet.”

Image: Manhattan Beer Distributors’ Volvo VNR Electric out for a morning customer delivery in Long Island City in Queens, New York.