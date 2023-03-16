Fenton Mobility Products, Ideanomics Building Hydrogen-Powered Buses

Fenton Mobility Products has selected Ideanomics as its partner to build five hydrogen-powered, zero-emission transit vans for the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA).

Under the terms of the agreement, Fenton Mobility will deliver a pilot hydrogen fuel cell battery electric-powered high-headroom van to the RGRTA. Once the pilot vehicle completes the FTA-mandated Altoona durability testing period and is shown to meet all requirements, production will commence on five additional vehicles to be delivered by Q1 2024.

RGRTA’s order exceeds $2.2 million. The cost of the buses is covered with funds from a $23 million grant the RGRTA received from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Fenton continues to invest in low and no-emissions solutions. We believe hydrogen will play a key role as a future fuel,” says Scott Fenton, president of Fenton Mobility.

Ideanomics, through its subsidiary US Hybrid, will assemble the hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system and manufacture associated components at its engineering facility in Torrance, Calif. Fenton Mobility will install the hydrogen propulsion kit into the vans.

New York State has set a goal for several of its transit systems – including RGRTA – to fully transition their fleets to zero-emissions by 2035. The state and RGRTA see hydrogen as an important clean energy solution to achieve these goals.