FedEx Switching to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil to Fuel Trucks in U.K.

Federal Express Corporation has transitioned to using biofuels in linehaul trucks at three United Kingdom sites as of September 2024.

More than 170 trucks — all tractor-trailer combinations — will now refuel with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) across FedEx locations in Parkhouse (80 tractors), Marston Gate (54 tractors) and Atherstone (38 tractors). Thanks to a two-year agreement with supplier Crown Oil, FedEx has secured the purchase of at least four million liters of HVO annually.

The change to HVO will deliver certified lifecycle carbon emissions savings of at least 80% compared with diesel and offers a way of reducing the emissions generated by a network of heavy goods vehicles.

FedEx Express began using 100% HVO fuel as a direct replacement, or “drop-in” alternative, to diesel, in U.K. operations in October 2023. This earlier trial, along with a similar pilot in the Netherlands, allowed FedEx to evaluate the practicality of refueling with alternative fuels and highlighted HVO as a preferred route to help FedEx transition from diesel to biofuels in its European road network.

“FedEx operates an expansive road network across the region,” says James Richards, senior manager–Road Network Operations UK, FedEx. “We’re excited to share that the U.K. is the first country where we’re able to scale the use of HVO in our operations, in what we hope will be a permanent operational change. We’ve been trialing our use of this fuel for eight months already, and with this purchase agreement we’re increasing our consumption sufficiently for our fleet to drive approximately 36,000 miles each week on alternative fuel. This decision is another step toward our long-term goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040.”

Besides helping to reduce the emissions of linehaul trucks, HVO can also be used in place of diesel in select pieces of ground service equipment. Under this agreement, 16 tugs — used at the same three sites to reposition accompanying trailers — will begin routine use of HVO as a drop-in fuel. While some pieces of ground service equipment are already commonly procured as battery electric, HVO offers a favorable alternative to diesel where electrification of certain ground service equipment may not yet be practical.

Photo credit