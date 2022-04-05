FedEx Ground Operators Receive Xos EV Stepvans for California Market

Xos Inc. has delivered 15 of its battery-electric stepvans to five different FedEx Ground Operators in Southern California. FedEx Ground Operators work as FedEx Corp. independent service providers (ISP). The ISPs ordered these 15 stepvans in 2021 for 2022 delivery.

“We are pleased to continue delivering vehicles to FedEx Ground Operators and supporting them in meeting their sustainability goals and reducing total cost of ownership,” says Jose Castañeda, vice president of business development for Xos. “This is the first of our 2022 deliveries to FedEx Ground Operators, and we are excited to continue rolling out our products to this leading, nationwide fleet.”

The FedEx Ground ISPs that received the vehicles are Pharo Deliveries Inc. in Bakersfield, Eric Young Corp. in Ventura, Bonanno Investment Enterprises Inc. in North Hollywood, Expedited Delivery Services Inc. in Oceanside and Espinoza Inc. in Santa Maria.