FedEx, Chanje to Develop Charging Infrastructure

FedEx Corp., a company that provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services, says it has started construction on electronic DC charging stations in January 2020. FedEx also notes the next phase of its electric vehicle (EV) rollout has begun.

Through an agreement with Chanje Energy Inc., the company plans to electrify 42 FedEx stations in California, making it one of the largest deployments of integrated charging infrastructure by a single commercial fleet to date.

FedEx added 1,000 Chanje V8100 electric delivery vehicles to its fleet in November 2019. FedEx is purchasing 100 of the vehicles from Chanje Energy Inc. and leasing 900 from Ryder System Inc. The agreement will provide an innovative infrastructure to support the continued rollout of its electric vehicle fleet.

“FedEx is thrilled to continue being a pioneering industry leader in the electric vehicle space,” says Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer of FedEx.

“The vehicles and DC charging infrastructure will not only help FedEx meet our operational efficiency and sustainability goals, but provide learning, scaling and experience to others in the vehicle electrification journey,” he adds.

The DC charging system was designed specifically for FedEx. The project will support daily charging for more than 1,000 EVs, which were leased to FedEx.

Chanje Energy Inc. will begin production of the EVs later in 2020. The vehicles are manufactured by FDG Electric Vehicles Ltd. in Hangzhou, China, and purchased through Chanje Energy Inc., the company’s subsidiary for global business. They will be delivered on a rolling basis over the next year. Ryder System Inc. will provide maintenance and distribution support services for all of the vehicles.

FedEx has been using all-electric vehicles as part of its pickup-and-delivery fleet since 2009. The company believes that wider adoption of alternative-fuel, electric and hybrid electric vehicles in transportation will play a key role in reducing global emissions while diversifying and expanding renewable energy solutions.