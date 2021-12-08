Federally Funded R&D Center Expands Charging Capabilities with Beam Globals’ EV ARC

A federally funded research and development center has made a third repeat order to further expand its fleet of Beam Global’s EV ARC solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging systems to charge EVs, hybrids and NEVs (neighborhood EVs) used in fleet operations and by employees. The latest system was purchased using the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006, which simplifies the federal procurement process and ensures best pricing.

The EV ARC system is equipped with a dual-port charging station to serve the growing EV fleet at the facility. It generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power agency EVs day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. Flood-proof to 9.5 feet, wind-rated to 120 mph and equipped with an emergency power panel, the product adds to the agency’s energy resiliency and disaster preparedness. The EV ARC is transportable and can be relocated as EV fleet charging patterns emerge and grow.

“The U.S. Federal Government is currently the largest consumer of gasoline in the world, but it will become the largest operator of electric fleets in the future,” says Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Executive Order 14008 has created a sense of priority and urgency in accelerating fleet electrification in federal and federally funded agencies. Solar-powered off-grid EV ARC systems are the fastest deployed permanent yet transportable EV charging solution on the market and they deliver a layer of resiliency that you can’t get from the centralized grid.”

American-made EV ARC products have been deployed at five Department of Energy National Laboratories, including Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, Sandia National Laboratories in Livermore, National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Idaho National Laboratory.