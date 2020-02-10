Faurecia Wins Hyundai Fuel Cell Contract

Faurecia, an automotive technology company, says it was recently awarded a significant contract for fuel-cell electric vehicle storage systems from Hyundai Motor Co.

Faurecia will supply the entire hydrogen storage system – including 10,000 hydrogen tanks – which will be produced in its global center dedicated to hydrogen storage systems in Bavans, France, with delivery to start in 2021.

Over a four-year period, Faurecia will equip around 1,600 Hyundai heavy-duty trucks which will be delivered to Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility in Switzerland, a newly-created joint-venture between Hyundai and H2 Energy to spearhead hydrogen mobility in Europe.

“Fuel-cell electric vehicle technology will become significant in the powertrain mix in the next 10 to 15 years, in particular for commercial vehicles. Faurecia is investing significant resources in optimizing the potential of this technology and creating the best-in-class ecosystem to accelerate its deployment,” says Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia.

“This award, along with the joint-venture we have created with Michelin to offer a unique range of hydrogen fuel-cell systems, is a major step in our commitment to fuel cell systems,” he adds.

Fuel-cell electric vehicles offer an alternative to battery electric vehicles. The range and refueling time of fuel-cell trucks should be equivalent to diesel ones – while being completely emissions-free.

By 2030, it is estimated that 350,000 commercial vehicles will be equipped with fuel cell technology.

Photo: Faurecia’s vision of the “cockpit of the future.”