Farmbro to Double XL Fleet Electric Upfit Installations

XL Fleet, a company that specializes in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, says Farmbro Inc., an Ontario-based upfitting solutions service provider specializing in commercial and work vehicles, expects to double its sales volume from approximately 1,000 XL unit installations this year to over 2,000 in 2021 to meet the increasing demand for fleet electrification in Canada.

Farmbro is a member of XL’s sales and installation partner network, the company’s go-to-market channel for selling and installing the thousands of electrification systems it has deployed in fleet vehicles throughout North America. Farmbro installs XL’s hybrid electric drive systems on a wide range of vehicles and applications for its Canadian fleet customers, including Ford Transits and Ford E-450 step vans for applications including last-mile delivery, emergency response, customer service and mass transit.

“Farmbro has been an exceptional partner for XL Fleet, as we have greatly expanded our reach into the Canadian fleet market over the past 18 months,” says Brian Piern, vice president of sales and marketing at XL Fleet. “They have been an integral part of our continued growth and success. We look forward to continue ramping up our production volume with them in 2021 and beyond, as XL Fleet continues to expand its Canadian customer base, electrify new vehicles and enter new markets.”

XL remains on track to complete its previously announced merger agreement with Pivotal Investment Corp. II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, in the fourth quarter. Upon closing, the combined company will be named XL Fleet Corp.

