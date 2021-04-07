Factory ZERO Manufacturing Silverado Electric Pickup, GMC HUMMER EV

Mark Reuss, president of General Motors (GM), says Chevrolet is introducing a Silverado electric pickup truck that will be built at the company’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Mich. Reuss also confirmed the recently revealed GMC HUMMER EV SUV will be built at the same location.

Factory ZERO is undergoing a complete renovation and retooling – the largest ever for a GM manufacturing facility. The plant’s paint and body shops and general assembly area are receiving upgrades, including new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling. The plant has expanded to over 4.5 million square feet. GM plans to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) globally by 2025. With the company’s Ultium Platform, virtual development tools and technology, GM has reduced vehicle development times by nearly 50% to just 26 months.

The Chevrolet Silverado electric full-size pickup is designed from the ground up to be an EV, harnessing the Ultium Platform. The electric Silverado will offer customers a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge. Retail and fleet versions will offer customers a variety of options.

“The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change how the world views EVs,” says Reuss. “The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks. Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado – and more – and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike.”

The 2024 HUMMER EV SUV offers more options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles. Also driven by the Ultium Platform, the new HUMMER EV SUV launches with the exclusive Edition 1, offering greater customer choice to equip the vehicle for optimum efficiency or maximum off-road capability. Production of the GMC HUMMER EV pickup will begin later this year.