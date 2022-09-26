Expressway Trucks Becomes First Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer in Ontario

Volvo Trucks North America has designated Expressway Trucks as a Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer, signifying that it is ready to support customers interested in adding Volvo VNR Electrics to their local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution routes.

The dealership’s Waterloo location is the first to be certified in Ontario, Canada.

“Expressway Trucks continues to be an outstanding dealer partner and is taking a leadership role to expand Volvo VNR Electric deployments in Canada,” states Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We have had great success running Volvo VNR Electrics in the cold Canadian winters in the Quebec region, providing a proof point to other Canadian fleets that battery-electric trucks perform well in extreme temperatures.”

Expressway has locations in Ayr (Waterloo) and Owen Sound. Two of Expressway Trucks’ technicians have completed the training to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs for trucks in operations. In addition, the dealership maintains a stock of key parts and components for the VNR Electric model and has installed 50 kW Heliox chargers to support battery-electric trucks.

“We realized from the beginning that EVs are going to be a large part of our business going forward and felt the investment required was worth it as customer demand and interest builds,” says Barry Peters, Volvo’s new truck sales manager. “With the recent announcement of substantial rebates for Ontario-based buyers, we expect potential Volvo VNR Electric buyers to become more serious during the next 12 months.”