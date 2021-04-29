EVgo, GM Collaboration Looks to Triple the Size of Current Fast-Charging Network

EVgo, the nation’s largest public fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), has opened the first three fast-charging stations from the company’s collaboration with General Motors (GM) – aimed at tripling the size of its current network.

In July 2020, GM and EVgo announced plans to accelerate widespread EV adoption by adding more than 2,700 fast chargers in markets across the country through 2025. EVgo and GM are already delivering on that commitment with the first stations online and available to the public. The new fast-charging station locations include four stalls at Carlmont Village Shopping Center in Belmont, Calif., six stalls at Oakwood Plaza in Hollywood, Fla., and two stalls at Ballard Blocks shopping center in Seattle, Wash.

“GM agrees with the customer need for a robust charging experience that makes the transition to an EV seamless and helps drive mass adoption,” says Travis Hester, chief EV officer at GM. “As we launch 30 EVs globally by the end of 2025, this collaboration is expected to help create consumer confidence and excitement about the EV future. These new stations are the first of many to come as we work together with EVgo to offer EV owners more options for charging.”

Partnerships with public and private entities alike are critical to accelerate transportation electrification across the U.S. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District provided funding support for the Carlmont Village station, the Washington Department of Ecology provided funding support for the Ballard Blocks station and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection provided funding support for the Oakwood Plaza station. Additionally, EVgo worked closely with Florida Power and Light, Pacific Gas and Electric and Seattle City Light to make these stations a reality.

All of these new EVgo sites deploy power sharing technology, including fast chargers capable of delivering up to 350 kW. This means that the sites could provide 150 miles of range in under 12 minutes for new 350 kW-capable EV models coming to market. Each of the sites has both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, making it easy to go electric regardless of vehicle model.

The new sites with GM are the latest in a series of announcements showcasing EVgo’s momentum, as the company grows its customer base and extends its network footprint. Most recently, EVgo celebrated the opening of fast chargers in Washington, D.C., and Maryland and was also awarded grants to support the development of new fast chargers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.